The Center for Advanced Materials Research at the University of Texas at El Paso has received a $917,000 grant from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research to continue developing and improving advanced materials for national defense, power electronics and security interests. Ramana Chintalapalle, director of the center and a professor of mechanical engineering at UTEP, is a principal investigator for the grant. The team is collaborating with researchers from Carnegie Mellon University on the project.

