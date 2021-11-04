The University of Texas at El Paso has received a $5 million grant from the Hopper-Dean Foundation to endow its computer science teacher education initiatives. The endowment will create the Hopper-Dean Foundation Center of Excellence for K-12 Computer Science Education, which will partner with “CSforALL,” a National Science Foundation-supported organization. The center at UTEP will promote teacher certification in computer science, help create a new bachelor’s in education program for computer science teacher preparation, research computer science pedagogy and conduct continuing education programs, as well as study and share best practices in computing education for Hispanic students.

