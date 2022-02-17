The University of Texas at El Paso has received a $2 million gift to support scholarships and KTEP 88.5 FM, the “NPR station for the Southwest.” The donation comes from the estate of the late Margaret Herman. The funds will be split evenly between academic scholarships and the radio station, and they will support scholarships for 20 to 40 students every year. KTEP, which is housed on the UTEP campus, will use the funds to install state-of-the-art recording technology and bring the studio’s soundproofing up to industry standards. Herman was the heiress of the Hess family, inventors of the steel-toe shoe. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1930, she moved to El Paso in the early 1980s. She died in 2018.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.