The University of Texas at El Paso has received a $2 million gift to support scholarships and KTEP 88.5 FM, the “NPR station for the Southwest.” The donation comes from the estate of the late Margaret Herman. The funds will be split evenly between academic scholarships and the radio station, and they will support scholarships for 20 to 40 students every year. KTEP, which is housed on the UTEP campus, will use the funds to install state-of-the-art recording technology and bring the studio’s soundproofing up to industry standards. Herman was the heiress of the Hess family, inventors of the steel-toe shoe. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1930, she moved to El Paso in the early 1980s. She died in 2018.
hot
UTEP receives $2 million for scholarships, public radio
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crane watch: A dozen projects reshaping the region
- Waste Connections buys El Paso recycling operation
- Schneider Electric to build another manufacturing plant in El Paso, hire 400
- Bank of Texas buys former WestStar building
- Super Bowl: Former Miners played for Rams, Bengals
- Tiff’s Treats to open first El Paso store in March, company hiring
- Love is .... patient, kind, ever-growing
- Whispers: Basketball, coffee and more
- Cannabis dispensary expands into El Paso
- A night of smoke, flame and strategy in Downtown; how El Paso firefighters extinguished the De Soto fire
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Heart and Brain Center opens at Sierra hospital
- AT&T names El Paso native general manager for borderland
- El Paso homebuilder gifts $25,000 to children’s hospital
- El Paso attorney named Texas Legal Legend
- El Pasoan participates in Leadership America’s 2022 class
- UTEP receives $2 million for scholarships, public radio
- Fund to support mental illness advocacy and education launched
- Bank of America donates $15,000 to food bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.