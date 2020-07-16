The National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of Texas at El Paso a $1.3 million grant to research how the combined function of neural circuits impacts specific behaviors in humans. Manuel Miranda-Arango, Ph.D., associate professor, will lead the research in the university’s department of biological sciences. The study will seek to identify and characterize glycinergic neurons in the basal ganglia, a brain area that participates in initiation of voluntary movements and cognitive functions such as emotion, vision and some forms of memory. “The result of his work will undoubtedly translate into improved human health care,” said Robert Kirken, Ph.D., dean of the UTEP College of Science.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.