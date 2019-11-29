Preservation Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation statewide, has named Max Grossman to its board. Grossman is a professor of architectural history at UTEP. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and graduate degrees in art history from Columbia University. He is vice chair of the Texas Trost Society and served several years as vice chair of the El Paso County Historical Commission. Grossman will serve a three-year term on the Preservation Texas board beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
hot