The United States-Mexico Foundation for Science has appointed Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., as a member of its board of governors. Echegoyen is a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas at El Paso and has served as the Robert A. Welch Chair Professor of Chemistry at the university since 2010. He was the director of the chemistry division at the National Science Foundation from 2006 to 2012. The binational board consists of 12 recognized leaders from academia, business and government who direct and supervise the foundation’s activities. His four-year term begins Jan. 1, 2021. “Echegoyen was selected for his essential role in establishing new funding programs and research centers at the National Science Foundation, his impressive career in academic research and teaching, as well as his experience living and working in a robust border community,” said Jessica Lillie, the foundation’s U.S. executive director.
