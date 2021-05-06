Anthony Kruszewski, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Texas at El Paso, recently made a donation to the university’s department of theatre in honor of his late wife. The studio theatre has been renamed the June Sadowski Kruszewski Studio Theatre. The amount of the donation was not disclosed. A renaming ceremony was held May 6 with a presentation of an adaptation of “The Last Rat of Theresienstadt.”

