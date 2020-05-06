April Thomas.jpg

April Gile Thomas, Assistant Professor of Psychology at UTEP.

The National Science Foundation has approved a $114,000 RAPID award to April Gile Thomas, an assistant professor of psychology at UTEP, to conduct research related to COVID-19. Her study, “Understanding At-Risk Adolescents’ and Parents’ Daily Experiences During COVID-19,” began May 1 and will involve 105 adolescents and parents from throughout El Paso. The research could enhance best practices for juvenile detention facilities and probation departments in times of crisis.

