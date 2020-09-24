Tasca

Melinda Tasca, Ph.D., is participating in the most comprehensive study ever into the causes and effects of prison violence. Tasca is an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Texas at El Paso and is among the chief investigators in the three-year investigation. The research team, which includes multiple academic institutions and the state prison systems of Texas, Ohio, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, will work with prison representatives to create a thorough empirical assessment into the nature, causes and effects of prison violence. Tasca’s primary responsibility is to plan, conduct and oversee interviews in 23 participating prisons, and work to develop processes and results that will advance science policy and practice.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.