Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has named Heather Wilson, president of the University of Texas at El Paso, to its new board of advisors. The board provides strategic counsel on the company’s mission to “radically reduce the cost of access to space and the utilization of in-space resources,” according to a news release. Wilson was the 24th Secretary of the Air Force and is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The other members of the board are: Kari Bingen, former deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence and security; Charles Elachi, former director of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Dan Hastings, head of MIT’s Aeronautics and Astronautics Department; retired Maj. Gen. Sue Mashiko, former deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office; Todd May, senior vice president of space and mission solutions at KBR and former director of the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center; and Bill Smith, former president of Primex Technologies’ Aerospace Division.
hot
UTEP president named to space company’s advisory board
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 1
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City of El Paso announces hire
- Whispers
- Incumbent faces former aid in council runoff
- Wear El Paso pride on your sleeve – literally
- Early voting underway for mayoral, city council runoffs
- Hit by pandemic, city suspends recycling program
- WinterFest scaled down to lights, online concerts
- UTEP president named to space company’s advisory board
- Airport employee included in top 40 list
- Turkey overload? Bring on the birria
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Western Midstream To Participate In Wells Fargo Midstream And Utilities Symposium And Capital One Securities Energy Conference
- Police: Nearly 30 found in Texas human smuggling operation
- Spain: Court annuls daily releases for Catalan secessionists
- In southern Madagascar, 'nothing to feed our children'
- China accuses Danish politicians in feud over Hong Kong
- Denmark to stop pumping oil, gas in North Sea
- Tokyo Olympics delay costs may reach $2.8 billion
- County moves to protect health staff after deadly outbreak
(1) comment
Very impressive to be selected to serve on this entrepreneurial venture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.