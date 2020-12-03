082119_Heather_Wilson_official_photo.jpg

Heather Wilson

 Photo provided by UTEP

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has named Heather Wilson, president of the University of Texas at El Paso, to its new board of advisors. The board provides strategic counsel on the company’s mission to “radically reduce the cost of access to space and the utilization of in-space resources,” according to a news release. Wilson was the 24th Secretary of the Air Force and is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The other members of the board are: Kari Bingen, former deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence and security; Charles Elachi, former director of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Dan Hastings, head of MIT’s Aeronautics and Astronautics Department; retired Maj. Gen. Sue Mashiko, former deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office; Todd May, senior vice president of space and mission solutions at KBR and former director of the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center; and Bill Smith, former president of Primex Technologies’ Aerospace Division.

(1) comment

Phil

Very impressive to be selected to serve on this entrepreneurial venture.

