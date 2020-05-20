Heather Wilson2.jpg

Heather Wilson

Heather Wilson, president of the University of Texas at El Paso, was appointed chair of the newly formed Women in Aviation Advisory Board by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. Wilson served as the 24th secretary of the Air Force from 2017 to 2019 and has 35 years of experience in leadership and management roles with the military, higher education, government and private sector. The WIAAB was established in October of 2019 to encourage women and girls to enter the field of aviation. Wilson is an instrument-rated private pilot and aircraft owner.

