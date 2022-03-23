Jorge Muñoz

The Research Corporation for Science Advancement has named Jorge Muñoz, assistant professor of physics at the University of Texas at El Paso, a 2022 Cottrell Scholar, which recognizes excellence in research and teaching and the recipient’s potential to become an academic leader. It includes a $100,000 award, which will support the development of an algebra-based computational materials physics course at UTEP. Muñoz leads a research group that uses computer simulations and machine learning algorithms to investigate the microscopic details of how atoms in materials vibrate. Muñoz is a UTEP graduate and has a doctorate in materials science from the California Institute of Technology.

