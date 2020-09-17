The University of Texas at El Paso Minority AIDS Research Center, or MARC, has been named a sub-recipient of a $1 million implementation grant. The funding will be used to target substance use disorders and opioid use disorders in five rural counties along the Texas-Mexico border. MARC is one of four regional consortium partners led by Aliviane Inc. The consortium will implement prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders in Texas Public Health Region 10, which includes Hudspeth, Culberson, Presidio, Brewster and Jeff Davies counties.

