UTEP Athletics has announced a multiyear partnership with Aspire Sport Marketing Group. The entertainment marketing firm is now responsible for ticket service and operations for all UTEP sports. Chad Cardinal, vice president of fan relationship management, is the primary liaison for Aspire, and the Fan Relationship Management Center will have a staff of seven people.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.