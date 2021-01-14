Texas Water Trade has been named one of five finalists for the $10 million Lone Star Prize. Texas Water Trade is a nonprofit organization harnessing the power of markets and technological innovation to build a future of clean water for all Texans. The University of Texas at El Paso is one of the organization’s key partners. The Lone Star Prize is a Texas-based competition launched earlier this year to improve the lives of Texans and their communities.

