The University of Texas at El Paso School of Nursing is launching a new nurse practitioner program in psychiatric mental health. The two-year program is designed to prepare advanced practice nurses for the full spectrum of mental health services. It will help to address the increase in mental health problems and psychological distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are being accepted for the fall 2020 semester. Courses will be offered in a hybrid format that combines online and face-to-face instruction. Information: www.utep.edu.

