Hernandez

The University of Texas at El Paso has named Luis Hernandez vice president for information resources. Hernandez has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer information systems from UTEP. He has worked at the university since 1998. Most recently, he was assistant vice president for enterprise computing. He will now oversee UTEP’s information resources support services, including departments of enterprise computing, telecommunication infrastructure, technology support, the information security office and system integration.

