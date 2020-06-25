The University of Texas at El Paso has promoted El Paso native Andrea Cortinas to the position of vice president and chief of staff. Cortinas, who has worked as the university’s chief legal officer since 2016, succeeds Richard Adauto, who is retiring after 32 years with the university. Before she worked at UTEP, Cortinas was an attorney in private practice and also worked as general counsel at a regional company. She is a UTEP graduate, and after participating in the university’s Law School Preparation Institute, Cortinas received a full scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Cortinas is an associate member of the George McAlmon American Inn of Court and has served on the boards of Junior Achievement, the El Paso Women’s Bar Association and the El Paso Young Lawyers Association.
