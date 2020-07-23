The University of Texas at El Paso has named Ann Quiroz Gates, Ph.D., vice provost for faculty affairs. Gates joined UTEP as an assistant professor of computer science in 1994 and since has served in various roles, including chair of the Department of Computer Science and associate vice president for research and sponsored projects. She has a doctorate in computer science from New Mexico State University, a master’s degree in computer science from UTEP, and a bachelor’s in mathematics and biology from UTEP. Gates is a founding member and lead of the Computing Alliance of Hispanic Serving Institutions, a nationally recognized network of more than 60 colleges, universities and stakeholders. In 2018, her work with CAHSI led to UTEP’s partnership with Google’s Tech Exchange program. In 2018, she and the UTEP College of Education designed a graduate-level certificate program for area educators to teach coding and AP computer science. David Ruiter, associate provost for strategic initiatives, has accepted a position at the University of California, San Diego after 22 years at UTEP.
hot
UTEP names vice provost for faculty affairs
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amazon gets going with $192 million El Paso fulfillment center
- Renderings show plans for resort, Towne Center at Montecillo
- Owner of Outlet Shoppes at El Paso plans drive-in esports venue
- Kansas City company developing 59-acre logistics park in El Paso
- COVID-19 taskforce to present recommendations to improve El Paso's pandemic response
- BRP to build $180 million Juárez plant; will employ 1,000
- Whispers
- Q&A: Col. Tobin Magsig, commander, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command
- Education nonprofit adds board members
- El Paso’s $10 million rental assistance program now open
Images
Videos
Commented
- From the founder (1)
Latest News
- Plaza Classic Film Festival On Tour
- Art Spot: El Paso Strong
- Forget popcorn, check out these movie treats
- Call to artists: City seeks completed works
- Amor por Juárez offers artists support during pandemic
- Estrella Jalisco pledges $1M for public art
- Gone virtual: Walk/run fundraisers adapt to change
- Live Active EP initiative promotes healthier lifestyles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.