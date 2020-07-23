Quiroz Gates

The University of Texas at El Paso has named Ann Quiroz Gates, Ph.D., vice provost for faculty affairs. Gates joined UTEP as an assistant professor of computer science in 1994 and since has served in various roles, including chair of the Department of Computer Science and associate vice president for research and sponsored projects. She has a doctorate in computer science from New Mexico State University, a master’s degree in computer science from UTEP, and a bachelor’s in mathematics and biology from UTEP. Gates is a founding member and lead of the Computing Alliance of Hispanic Serving Institutions, a nationally recognized network of more than 60 colleges, universities and stakeholders. In 2018, her work with CAHSI led to UTEP’s partnership with Google’s Tech Exchange program. In 2018, she and the UTEP College of Education designed a graduate-level certificate program for area educators to teach coding and AP computer science. David Ruiter, associate provost for strategic initiatives, has accepted a position at the University of California, San Diego after 22 years at UTEP.

