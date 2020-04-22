Jake Logan.jpg

The University of Texas at El Paso has hired Jake Logan as vice president for institutional advancement. He starts May 18. Right now, Logan is vice president for advancement at Ball State University and president of the Ball State University Foundation. During his career, he has been part of capital campaigns exceeding $1 billion at three public institutions — the University of Florida, the University of Oregon and the University of Missouri. “UTEP is a compelling institution,” Logan said in a news release. “To be among the top universities in the country in both research activity and student social mobility is impressive.” UTEP says it conducted a nationwide search and interviewed several top candidates for the position. Logan has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida and master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Oregon. He began his career in nonprofit fundraising at the American Heart Association, where he ultimately became vice president of field operations. Logan and his wife Sheena have two children, ages 3 and 5.

