The University of Texas at El Paso has selected Kenith Meissner as dean of the College of Engineering. He starts on Aug. 3 and succeeds Patricia Nava, who was interim dean for more than two years. Most recently, Meissner was pro-vice-chancellor/executive dean at Swansea University in Wales where he was also professor of science and engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and doctorate in optical sciences from the University of Arizona. In 2014, he joined the College of Engineering at Swansea University as a professor and chair. And from 2016 to 2020, he was head of physics. As pro-vice-chancellor/executive dean, he oversaw the creation of an academic unit with more than 6,500 students served by more than 300 faculty members. He has published more than 90 papers.
UTEP names new dean of the College of Engineering
- By El Paso Inc. staff
