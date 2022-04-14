Kenith Meissner

The University of Texas at El Paso has selected Kenith Meissner as dean of the College of Engineering. He starts on Aug. 3 and succeeds Patricia Nava, who was interim dean for more than two years. Most recently, Meissner was pro-vice-chancellor/executive dean at Swansea University in Wales where he was also professor of science and engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and doctorate in optical sciences from the University of Arizona. In 2014, he joined the College of Engineering at Swansea University as a professor and chair. And from 2016 to 2020, he was head of physics. As pro-vice-chancellor/executive dean, he oversaw the creation of an academic unit with more than 6,500 students served by more than 300 faculty members. He has published more than 90 papers.

