Roebuck
The University of Texas at El Paso has named Lucas Roebuck vice president for marketing and communications. Most recently, Roebuck was vice president for marketing and chief communications officer at the University of Texas at Tyler. He has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas and has worked as a newspaper editor, TV news assignment editor and communications professor. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and executing the university’s marketing strategies and overseeing UTEP’s office of university communications. The son of a Mexican immigrant and a first-generation college graduate, Roebuck spent several years as a child in the Mexicali-Calexico and Tijuana-San Diego communities.

