Castillo

The University of Texas at El Paso has named Priscilla Castillo its new chief legal officer. Castillo, an El Paso native and UTEP alumna, succeeds Andrea Cortinas, who was promoted to vice president and chief of staff. Castillo has bachelor’s degrees in English and American literature and political science from UTEP. She earned her law degree from New York University School of Law. After graduating, she worked at a large law firm in New York City and most recently was a partner at ScottHulse. Castillo is an associate member of the George McAlmon American Inn of Court, a graduate of the El Paso Chamber’s Leadership El Paso Class 38 and past president of the El Paso Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

