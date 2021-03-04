Intelligent.com has included several programs at the University of Texas at El Paso in its rankings of top graduate programs in the country. The master’s in public health and master’s in creative writing degree programs were ranked 5th, followed by the master’s in sports medicine (ranked 19th), master’s in curriculum and instruction (19th), master’s in construction management (24th), master’s in English language learning (37th) and the master’s in K-12 education (49th). The rankings are based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities.

