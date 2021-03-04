Amparan

The National Endowment for the Arts has named Aldo Amparan as one of its 2021 Literature Fellows in Creative Writing for Poetry. Amparan is an adjunct professor in the department of creative writing at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was selected among more than 1,600 writers who applied for 35 fellowships that come with a $25,000 prize. Amparan is a two-time UTEP graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature and a master’s degree in creative writing. He said the prize will give him the economic freedom to continue to edit and promote his full-length collection of poems, “Brother Sleep,” scheduled to be published in 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.