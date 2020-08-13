The University of Texas at El Paso Department of English is launching a bachelor’s degree in technical writing and user experience. Technical writers serve as translators who consume sometimes complicated information and convert it into instructions, manuals, annual reports and other kinds of documents. Levi Martin, Ph.D., the program’s adviser, said the English department developed the program over the past few years because of interest from students and employers. The program will begin this fall semester. The median pay for a technical writer with a bachelor’s degree is about $73,000, according to the university.

