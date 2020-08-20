The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recently approved a new doctoral degree in data science that the University of Texas at El Paso will “soft launch” with some initial courses during the spring 2021 semester. Data science is a combination of mathematical, statistical and computing skills that are needed in many fields. The median pay for data scientists is almost $123,000 and the demand for them will grow 16% in the next eight years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The program will fully launch in the fall of 2021.

