The University of Texas at El Paso’s master of public administration program has launched a 15-hour graduate-level certificate in nonprofit administration and governance designed for individuals who want to work for or lead nonprofit agencies. The program was launched in response to the community need, and John Bretting, associate professor and director of the program, said nonprofit leaders have asked for additional technical and management courses that would benefit their peers. The program offers 11 courses on such topics as the law, leadership, human resources, local government, finance and accounting, fundraising and marketing.

