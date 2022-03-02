The University of Texas at El Paso’s College of Engineering is establishing a concentration in systems modeling and simulation under its Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering Department. The program is supported by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The new degree path gives graduate engineering students the opportunity to enhance their knowledge in data analytics, computer simulation, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. The grant will also fund a new laboratory for systems innovation with modeling and simulation, or SIMS, and support revisions to the Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering curriculum. The program will launch for the spring 2024 semester. The grant’s principal investigator is Bill Tseng, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Industrial Manufacturing and Systems Engineering.
UTEP launches new concentration in systems modeling and simulation
- By El Paso Inc. staff
