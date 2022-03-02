The University of Texas at El Paso’s College of Engineering is establishing a concentration in systems modeling and simulation under its Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering Department. The program is supported by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The new degree path gives graduate engineering students the opportunity to enhance their knowledge in data analytics, computer simulation, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. The grant will also fund a new laboratory for systems innovation with modeling and simulation, or SIMS, and support revisions to the Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering curriculum. The program will launch for the spring 2024 semester. The grant’s principal investigator is Bill Tseng, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Industrial Manufacturing and Systems Engineering.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.