Heather Wilson Banking Academy

UTEP President Heather Wilson announces the Banking Academy Sept. 8 on campus.

 Provided by University Communications

To help address the shortage of banking professionals in the region and lack of diversity in banking, the University of Texas at El Paso has launched a Banking Academy. It is supported by a $1 million contribution from El Paso-based WestStar Bank, along with “significant contributions” from GECU, Bank of America, Texas Bankers Association, Sunflower Bank, International Bank of Commerce and Commerce Bank, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to a news release. The Banking Academy is part of UTEP’s College of Business Administration. “Our banks serve a growing Hispanic population with diverse needs. Partnering with UTEP to launch the Banking Academy is a win-win – for banks facing a shortage of highly qualified bankers that understand and can meet those needs, and for UTEP students looking for outstanding professional career opportunities,” Rick Francis, WestStar chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

