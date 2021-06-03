Members of the Universities Space Research Association have admitted the University of Texas at El Paso into the association, a nonprofit founded in 1969 to support space-related science, technology and engineering. To be admitted, universities must demonstrate significant contributions in space or aerospace research fields by faculty, as well as a substantial commitment to courses of study and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Jack Chessa, Ph.D., chair of the department of mechanical engineering at UTEP, was appointed as the university’s delegate to USRA.

