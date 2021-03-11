Aylin Duarte has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. The award is for an English Teaching Assistantship for the 2021-22 academic year. Duarte graduated from UTEP in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and bachelor’s in Spanish literature and language. She will participate in community service and teach in Argentina. The award includes airfare and a living stipend. Recipients of the Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. “In my experience interviewing students for the Rhodes and Schwarzman Scholarships for more than 30 years, students at public universities think these scholarships are only for rich kids who go to Ivy League schools,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a news release. “They’re not. We will encourage our exceptional students to apply like Aylin did. This is only the beginning.”
El Paso Inc. staff
