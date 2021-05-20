Hala Abdel-Jaber has joined Kemp Smith law firm as a summer law clerk. Abdel-Jaber graduated with presidential honors from the University of Texas at El Paso and is now in her third year at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. She is the editor-in-chief of the Ohio State Business Law Journal and vice president/co-founder of the Middle Eastern Law Student Association.
UTEP grad joins Kemp Smith as a summer law clerk
- El Paso Inc. staff
