Xiao and Slade

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has recognized two associate professors at UTEP with the 2020 Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award. The faculty members honored are Jessica Slade, Ph.D., associate professor of instruction, teacher of education; and Chuan Xiao, Ph.D., associate professor of biochemistry. Slade is a UTEP alumna and has helped train undergraduate teacher candidates and master teachers in early childhood education at UTEP since 2014. Xiao has been a faculty member since 2008. The award was established in 2008 to recognize faculty from the UT System’s eight academic and six health institutions for their extraordinary classroom performance and innovation.

