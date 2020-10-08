Eva Moya, Ph.D., associate professor of social work at UTEP, has been recognized with the regional 2020 Ohtli Award. The award, given annually by individual consulates, is the highest honor bestowed by the Mexican government to individuals who have aided, empowered or positively affected the lives of Mexican nationals in the United States and other countries. Moya was born in El Paso and raised in Juárez. She has dedicated her career to advancing border health and social justice along the U.S.-Mexico border for more than 35 years. Moya, a 2019 El Paso Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, has served as principal investigator or co-principal investigator on several research and service projects focused on tuberculosis, intimate partner violence and sexual assault, homelessness, human papillomavirus education and immigrant health.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.