The University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College have signed a memorandum of understanding to further smooth the transition of students who transfer from EPCC to UTEP. Over the past decade, more than 70% of students who earned an undergraduate degree from UTEP have earned transfer credits from EPCC. The agreement creates a framework to improve the transfer, admissions and financial aid processes. In addition, UTEP has allocated $500,000 toward scholarships for students who transfer from EPCC.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.