Excelencia in Education, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that works to ensure and accelerate the success of Latino students, has ranked the University of Texas at El Paso as the No. 2 school in Texas for awarding bachelor’s degrees to Latino students. According to its report, UTEP graduated 3,429 undergraduate students in 2017-18, and 83% of those students were Hispanic. Latinos make up 80% of UTEP’s student body. El Paso Community College ranked No. 1 in the report for the number of associate degrees earned by Latino students and is No. 2 in enrollment of Latino students among all two-year institutions nationwide.

