The National Science Foundation has awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant to a team of interdisciplinary researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso. The Smart Social Connector Project is led by Natalia Villanueva Rosales, Ph.D., associate professor of computer science at UTEP, in collaboration with the city of El Paso and El Paso Community College. It aims to help prevent social isolation among older adults through technology, community engagement and social sciences.

