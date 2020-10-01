The University of Texas at El Paso College of Education has announced the recipients of its annual honors that recognize alumni who are among the region’s top novice and mentor public school teachers. Adrian Flores, a physical education teacher at Aoy Elementary School,and Brenda Aguirre, a dual-language kindergarten teacher at Myrtle Cooper Elementary School, earned the John and Gloria Lavis Excellence Award for their superiority as teachers and their dedication as mentors to UTEP teacher candidates. Cynthia Rangel, a fifth-grade science teacher at John Drugan School, and Miguel Saldana, a physical education teacher at Col. John O. Ensor Middle School, were named the recipients of the Evelyn Schwartz Endowed Award.

