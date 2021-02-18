The National Nuclear Security Administration has awarded UTEP a $1 million grant. The grant was awarded to Norman Love, Ph.D., in collaboration with UTEP’s Campus Office of Undergraduate Research Initiatives. Love is associate dean for academic affairs and undergraduate studies with the College of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering. UTEP will use the grant to give students more opportunities to train for competitive jobs in the energy industry. Students will conduct research projects, be trained by UTEP faculty and take part in a 10-week summer exchange program.

