The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a $1.7 million grant to the University of Texas at El Paso, which will fund the Student Support Services Program for five years. The program offers services to low-income, first-generation college students, including personal and group tutoring, workshops, peer mentoring, academic support and cultural activities, with the goal to empower them to overcome challenges in order to achieve their academic and postgraduate goals. The program has about 200 participants annually.

