The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, has awarded the University of Texas at El Paso a Circle of Excellence Grand Gold Award. The recognition was for the university’s endowment management system, developed by the Office of Institutional Advancement and the Creative Studios department in Technology Support. The system gathered endowment-related information from four existing systems into one central location and improved UTEP’s management of more than 850 endowments. CASE is a global association for professionals in the fields of alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and general advancement services. Each year, the award recognizes the industry’s most innovative, inspiring and creative ideas in institutional advancement.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.