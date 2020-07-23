The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, has awarded the University of Texas at El Paso a Circle of Excellence Grand Gold Award. The recognition was for the university’s endowment management system, developed by the Office of Institutional Advancement and the Creative Studios department in Technology Support. The system gathered endowment-related information from four existing systems into one central location and improved UTEP’s management of more than 850 endowments. CASE is a global association for professionals in the fields of alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and general advancement services. Each year, the award recognizes the industry’s most innovative, inspiring and creative ideas in institutional advancement.
UTEP awarded for endowment management system
- El Paso Inc. staff
