The University of Texas at El Paso has been awarded $6.1 million for cancer research and detection. The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas awarded $5.9 million to Marc Cox, chair of pharmaceutical sciences at UTEP, who will focus on cancer-related health disparities in Hispanic populations. Among other things, the grant will fund five faculty members at UTEP each year. They will partner with researchers from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. A second, $250,000 CPRIT grant will support the research of Xiujun James Li, associated professor of chemistry at UTEP, who is working on methods for early detection of ovarian cancer.

