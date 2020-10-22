The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $1.35 million grant to the University of Texas at El Paso to help increase interest among Latino students and English Language Learners in science and engineering. The five-year program will recruit and engage students and teachers at Gadsden, Del Valle and Canutillo high schools and includes a research-focused curriculum. The program will offer students workshops that promote careers in biomedical fields and access to tutors for 12 weeks per year. It also will use grant money to create a biomedical research lab at each participating high school. Select students will participate in research at UTEP.

