Harvey

The Aspire Group and UTEP Athletics have selected Joey Harvey to manage the new Fan Relationship Management Center. As director of sales and service, Harvey will oversee new sales and renewals for all of the Miners’ ticketed sports and assist with ticket-related and standalone donations to UTEP’s Miner Athletic Club. Harvey has more than 10 years of experience in the sports industry. Most recently, he was the ticket sales manager for the United Soccer League’s San Antonio FC where he generated $4.9 million and sold more than 14,000 tickets over four-and-a-half years.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.