Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has finalized a five-year agreement with UTEP Athletics, making the system the official health care sponsor of the men’s and women’s athletics programs. It will work with UTEP to support the health care needs of the university’s student-athletes. Las Palmas Del Sol was the presenting sponsor for UTEP football’s season opener on Aug. 31. During the game, the university recognized Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare leadership and members of the trauma teams who provided care for 11 of the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting.
