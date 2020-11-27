The University of Texas at El Paso has named its first-ever Hawkins Scholars. Andrea Herrera Aguirre, a junior who is studying English and American literature, and Monserrat Molina, a junior who is studying computer science, were awarded $10,000 each. The scholarship is for UTEP juniors and may be used to pay for educational expenses or experiences that enhance the scholar’s undergraduate education in preparation for graduate school. It is named for 1st Lt. William Deane Hawkins, who studied engineering at UTEP, then called Texas College of Mines. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor and was killed in action during World War II. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

