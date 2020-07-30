The University of Texas at El Paso and the UTEP Alumni Association have named the recipients of this year’s Distinguished Alumni and Gold Nugget awards. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest recognition bestowed upon alumni of the university. This year’s Distinguished Alumni are: Steve DeGroatJoe Gomez, Buzz Graves and Noel LonguemareThe Golden Nugget Award is given to a graduate from each of the university’s colleges who has excelled in their professions, given back to their community and alma mater, and serve as an inspiration for future generations of Miners. This year’s Golden Nuggets are Dwayne Aboud, College of Science; Gloria Greve Perry-George (posthumous), College of Education; Harry Lamberth, College of Engineering; Victor Medina, College of Health Sciences; Marcela Navarrete, College of Business Administration; Carlos Spector, College of Liberal Arts; and Allie Trimble-Lozano, School of Nursing. Recipients will be honored during the university’s 2020 homecoming events Oct. 11-17.

