Anadeli Bencomo has been named dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at El Paso. She replaces Denis O’Hearn, who has joined the faculty with a renewed focus on his research on the indigenous Unangan people in the Aleutian and Pribilof islands. Most recently, Bencomo was a professor of Latin American literature and cultural studies at the University of Houston, where she also held several administrative posts, including as an associate dean for faculty and research. The College of Liberal Arts is the university’s largest, with 25 departments and programs and 6,600 students. Bencomo earned a doctorate in Latin American literature from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as master’s degrees from and Universidad Simón Bolívar, in Venezuela, and a bachelor’s degree from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello in Caracas. Throughout her career, Bencomo has been awarded two Fulbright Scholarships and two Rockefeller Foundation Grants to conduct research in Mexico.
hot
UTEP announces dean of College of Liberal Arts
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar
- Q&A: Bernie Sargent, El Paso historian, volunteer and business owner
- El Pasoan wins Senate approval for U.S. District Court bench in Nevada
- Will Smith confronts Chris Rock on Oscars stage after comedian makes joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith
- Tiff’s Treats opens first El Paso location
- Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
- El Paso Chamber starts search for new CEO
- The Most Traveled Bridge in Texas That Doesn’t Meet Safety Standards
- More El Pasoans quit jobs to start businesses
- Kappy's Corner: NMSU’s Chris Jans takes ‘in your face’ coaching to Bulldogs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- UTEP announces dean of College of Liberal Arts
- Las Cruces food pantry begins renovation of new building
- El Paso native named city animal services director
- EPCC recognized for financial reporting
- Texas Tech faculty among most cited researchers
- Kemp Smith partner joins nonprofit board
- Eastwood High School teacher recognized by state association
- EPISD celebrates completion of baseball field
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.