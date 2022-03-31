Anadeli Bencomo

Anadeli Bencomo

Anadeli Bencomo has been named dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at El Paso. She replaces Denis O’Hearn, who has joined the faculty with a renewed focus on his research on the indigenous Unangan people in the Aleutian and Pribilof islands. Most recently, Bencomo was a professor of Latin American literature and cultural studies at the University of Houston, where she also held several administrative posts, including as an associate dean for faculty and research. The College of Liberal Arts is the university’s largest, with 25 departments and programs and 6,600 students. Bencomo earned a doctorate in Latin American literature from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as master’s degrees from and Universidad Simón Bolívar, in Venezuela, and a bachelor’s degree from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello in Caracas. Throughout her career, Bencomo has been awarded two Fulbright Scholarships and two Rockefeller Foundation Grants to conduct research in Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.