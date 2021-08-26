The University of Texas at El Paso has hired Sarah Tuohy as the assistant athletic director for the annual fund. Most recently, Tuohy was the athletic advancement officer at the University of Evansville. While there she managed portfolios of 150 prospects and cultivated major gifts of $25,000 or higher for athletic and university capital projects. Tuohy has a master’s degree in sport administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
hot
UTEP announces assistant athletic director for the annual fund
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Plan would turn historic Trost mansion in Sunset Heights into a bed and breakfast
- Malia Pyles & Zaria Join ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ at HBO Max
- More than 650 Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort Bliss
- El Paso YWCA names new board members
- WWE SuperShow coming to El Paso
- City of El Paso, school districts return to masking
- Cool Canyon Nights : Prime 80’z Xperience
- AT&T techs saw an El Paso boy playing basketball in the dirt, so they built him a better court
- British consul general makes rare visit to El Paso
- It Doesn't Get Hotter Than This: The Paqui One Chip Challenge® Returns For 2021, Daring Only The Bravest To Face The New Chip Featuring Two Of The Hottest Peppers In The World
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- As Afghan refugees arrive, ‘El Pasoans are champing at the bit to help.’
- El Paso YWCA names new board members
- Downtown hotel names executive chef
- Horizon City Economic Development Corporation hires executive director
- El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- El Paso utility names regional vice president
- El Paso nonprofit names chief strategic and impact officer
- UTEP announces assistant athletic director for the annual fund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.