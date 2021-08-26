The University of Texas at El Paso has hired Sarah Tuohy as the assistant athletic director for the annual fund. Most recently, Tuohy was the athletic advancement officer at the University of Evansville. While there she managed portfolios of 150 prospects and cultivated major gifts of $25,000 or higher for athletic and university capital projects. Tuohy has a master’s degree in sport administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

